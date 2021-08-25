Stanford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 28
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
