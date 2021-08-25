Bliss Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
