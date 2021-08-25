Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 16 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.