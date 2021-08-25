Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
