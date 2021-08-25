Cancel
San Simon, AZ

Wednesday sun alert in San Simon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
 4 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Simon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Simon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bcLKK2d00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

