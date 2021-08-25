Farson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FARSON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas Of Smoke High 82 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, August 26 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 33 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.