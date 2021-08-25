Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Dozens gather outside Oakland County Health Department to protest school mask mandate

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AugdH_0bcLKGVj00

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Oakland County Health Department Wednesday to protest the universal mask mandate for county schools.

Some of the protesters were holding signs with messaging like “Our children deserve to breathe” and “My child, my choice.”

Related: Oakland County emergency order mandates masks in all schools, daycares

On Tuesday evening, Oakland County issued an emergency order for a county-wide mask mandate for all "educational institutions" in Oakland County due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate affects public, private, and charter schools in the county, and is in response to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations, especially among children.

Oakland County health officials note recent trends accessed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, stating that "consistent mask use" can reduce COVID risk in school settings, and that counties that have masks mandates in place tend to experience lower illness rates.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 40

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Health
Oakland County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#The Mask#Mandates#Protest Riot#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 40

Community Policy