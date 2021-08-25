Elkton Daily Weather Forecast
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
