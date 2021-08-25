Flagler Daily Weather Forecast
FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
