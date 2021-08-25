Cancel
Hanna, WY

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Hanna

Hanna Daily
(HANNA, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hanna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bcLKB6600

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

