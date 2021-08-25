Mullen Daily Weather Forecast

MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



