Mullen Daily Weather Forecast
MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
