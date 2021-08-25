Pomerene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
