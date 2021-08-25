Dugway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy Smoke High 89 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.