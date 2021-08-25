Cancel
Hays, MT

Hays is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Hays Digest
Hays Digest
 4 days ago

(HAYS, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hays:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bcLK0TM00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hays Digest

Hays Digest

Hays, MT
With Hays Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

