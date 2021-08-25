Daily Weather Forecast For Twin Valley
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
