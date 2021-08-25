Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Twin Valley

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 4 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bcLJzkr00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

