Cambridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
