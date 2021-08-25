Daily Weather Forecast For Quemado
QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
