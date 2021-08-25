4-Day Weather Forecast For Culbertson

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



