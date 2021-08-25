4-Day Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
