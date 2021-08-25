Daily Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.