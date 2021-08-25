Daily Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
