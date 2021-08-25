Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 4 days ago

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcLJavw00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

