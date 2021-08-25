Tok Weather Forecast
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain during the day; while rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
