Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:

Wednesday, August 25 Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.