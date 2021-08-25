Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Fairchild Journal
 4 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bcLJY7M00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

