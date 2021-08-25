Prospect Weather Forecast

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 79 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.