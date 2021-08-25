Prospect Weather Forecast
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
