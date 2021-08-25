Cancel
White Sulphur Springs, MT

Sun forecast for White Sulphur Springs — 3 ways to hit it head-on

White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 4 days ago

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Sulphur Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Sulphur Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bcLJThj00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs, MT
With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

