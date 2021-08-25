Cancel
Linton, ND

Weather Forecast For Linton

Linton Digest
 4 days ago

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bcLJOXK00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

