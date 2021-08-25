Cancel
Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Reserve

Reserve Voice
Reserve Voice
 4 days ago

(RESERVE, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Reserve Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reserve:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcLJLt900

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Reserve Voice

Reserve Voice

