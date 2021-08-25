Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0