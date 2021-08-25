Philipsburg Weather Forecast
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
