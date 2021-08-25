Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



