4-Day Weather Forecast For Lodge Grass
LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
