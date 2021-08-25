Cancel
Dennis, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Dennis

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 4 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Dennis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bcLInW000

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
