4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurel
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
