Daily Weather Forecast For Washington

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



