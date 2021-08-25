Daily Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
