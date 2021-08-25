4-Day Weather Forecast For Kirklin
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
