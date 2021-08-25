4-Day Weather Forecast For Kirklin

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.