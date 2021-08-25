Weather Forecast For Rabun Gap
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
