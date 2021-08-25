Tim Banks provides assessment of Tennessee's defense ahead of first game

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season under first-year head Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

Ahead of the Vols’ season-opening contest, first-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media and discussed Tennessee’s defense.

Below is a transcript of Banks’ media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.

On how the linebacker unit has grown through camp

“I think the biggest thing we have depth right now. Obviously, we got here in the spring (and) we had guys who were banged up, trying to learn a new system. Having some transfers in and obviously getting some guys healthy is giving those guys the ability to compete better. There’s a lot more urgency within the room. Still some things we obviously want to do better but overall, I’m pleased with the depth that we’re developing, and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

On the balance when it comes to game planning for the opponent while playing to your strengths

“I think, particularly with the first game, it’s more of what do we do well? Being able to play to our strengths and making sure our guys understand very clearly what we’re trying to get done. Obviously, your first opponent, particularly if they’re a team that’s returning a lot of starters, you have an idea of what you think you might get, but at the end of the day it’s a new season. I’m sure those guys have worked on some different things, so we want to just make that we understand what we’re trying to get done to give us the best opportunity to succeed.”

