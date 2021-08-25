Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tim Banks provides assessment of Tennessee's defense ahead of first game

By Dan Harralson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYBtz_0bcLI3Bx00

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season under first-year head Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

Ahead of the Vols’ season-opening contest, first-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media and discussed Tennessee’s defense.

Below is a transcript of Banks’ media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.

On how the linebacker unit has grown through camp

“I think the biggest thing we have depth right now. Obviously, we got here in the spring (and) we had guys who were banged up, trying to learn a new system. Having some transfers in and obviously getting some guys healthy is giving those guys the ability to compete better. There’s a lot more urgency within the room. Still some things we obviously want to do better but overall, I’m pleased with the depth that we’re developing, and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

On the balance when it comes to game planning for the opponent while playing to your strengths

“I think, particularly with the first game, it’s more of what do we do well? Being able to play to our strengths and making sure our guys understand very clearly what we’re trying to get done. Obviously, your first opponent, particularly if they’re a team that’s returning a lot of starters, you have an idea of what you think you might get, but at the end of the day it’s a new season. I’m sure those guys have worked on some different things, so we want to just make that we understand what we’re trying to get done to give us the best opportunity to succeed.”

NEXT: Tim Banks provides assessment of Vols’ defense

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Banks
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#American Football#Bowling Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for the latest round of NFL roster reductions. As of 3 p.m. (CDT) the maximum number of players allowed on the active roster fell from 85 to 80. The Tennessee Titans did not have to work hard to get there, thanks to the fact that...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Should Be Fired Immediately

We’re only a couple of games into the 2021 college football regular season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum already wants one major coach fired. Finebaum has been a longtime critic of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Ann Arbor, Michigan school would be...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Shamokin, PAnewsitem.com

Shamokin's defense and running game shine in scrimmage

COAL TOWNSHIP-With starting quarterback Brett Nye watching from the sidelines as he continues to recover from a foot injury, the Shamokin Area High School Indians used a bevy of running backs, and a strong defensive performance to impress in their scrimmage game on Saturday night in Coal Township against Central Columbia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy