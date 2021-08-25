Cancel
Ashley, MI

Jump on Ashley’s rainy forecast today

Ashley Updates
 4 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ashley Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bcLI1QV00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

