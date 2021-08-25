Heppner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
