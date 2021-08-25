Cancel
Bingham, ME

Sun forecast for Bingham — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Bingham News Beat
 4 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) A sunny Wednesday is here for Bingham, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bcLHYBm00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bingham, ME
