Daily Weather Forecast For Neligh

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



