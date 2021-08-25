Daily Weather Forecast For Neligh
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
