1 October Memorial Committee to review survey results

Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will start looking over thousands of ideas submitted for building a permanent memorial Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the Clark County Commission Chambers.

The memorial committee says the purpose of this project is to remember those who died in the 1 October attack, honor survivors and first responders, and celebrate the resiliency of our community.

The project has been years in the making with thousands of people making their opinions heard via online surveys.

The submission period for the most recent online survey is up. So, the committee will start reviewing all of the ideas that have been submitted. The survey asked for ideas on the artistic, design and education features for the memorial.

You can attend Wednesday’s meeting in person or watch it on YouTube . You can also join an email list to get updates and offer more feedback as this process continues.

General comments or inquiries about the committee’s work also can be emailed .