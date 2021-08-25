Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

1 October Memorial Committee to review survey results

By Kelsey McFarland
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OecBH_0bcLHK4q00

Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will start looking over thousands of ideas submitted for building a permanent memorial Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the Clark County Commission Chambers.

The memorial committee says the purpose of this project is to remember those who died in the 1 October attack, honor survivors and first responders, and celebrate the resiliency of our community.

The project has been years in the making with thousands of people making their opinions heard via online surveys.

The submission period for the most recent online survey is up. So, the committee will start reviewing all of the ideas that have been submitted. The survey asked for ideas on the artistic, design and education features for the memorial.

You can attend Wednesday’s meeting in person or watch it on YouTube . You can also join an email list to get updates and offer more feedback as this process continues.

General comments or inquiries about the committee’s work also can be emailed .

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy