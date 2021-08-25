Cancel
Bronx, NY

Man found dead with sheet wrapped around head inside his Bronx apartment, foul play suspected

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
NECK: Serious assault at 1632 Undercliff Ave. Bronx, NY Wednesday February 28, 2018 Howard Simmons/New York Daily News

A 53-year-old man was found dead in his Bronx apartment, his head wrapped in a sheet and covered with pillows, police said Wednesday.

The death is considered suspicious but has not yet been declared a homicide.

Cops found the victim dead in bed inside his home on Jesup Ave. near Sherif S. Byrd Place in Mt. Eden about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. His name was not immediately released.

Police were drawn to the home after the victim’s worried sister called from North Carolina to report she had not been able to reach him.

