4-Day Weather Forecast For Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
