Daily Weather Forecast For Ferron
FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
