Daily Weather Forecast For Hettinger

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



