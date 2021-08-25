Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hettinger, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Hettinger

Posted by 
Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 4 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bcLGzeE00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hettinger Digest

Hettinger Digest

Hettinger, ND
13
Followers
166
Post
414
Views
ABOUT

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hettinger, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Posted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy