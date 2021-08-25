Daily Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0