FCC Looks to Fine Conservative Activists $5 Million for False Mail Voting Robocalls

By Jane C. Timm
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission proposed a $5.1 million fine against conservative activists Jacob Wohl and John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates for making 1,141 unlawful robocalls that made false claims about mail voting, the agency said Tuesday. “Did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Posted by
North Platte Post

FTC proposes $5M fine for 1,100+ robocalls to cellphones

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed a $5,134,500 fine against John M. Burkman, Jacob Alexander Wohl, and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC for apparently making 1,141 unlawful robocalls to wireless phones without prior express consent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission. It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.
Detroit Free Press

FCC proposes record $5.1 million fine against Detroit election robocall purveyors

The men who created and distributed election robocalls in Detroit and other areas around the country could face a more than $5 million fine from federal regulators for their actions. The Federal Communications Commission announced the proposed fine Tuesday against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, that latest potential punishment for...
Lansing, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Conservative hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners' consent in the 2020 election. The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman's lobbying firm would be...
Public Safetytelecompetitor.com

FCC Proposes $5.1 Million Robocalling Fine, First Under TRACED Act

In the first case under the TRACED Act’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules, the FCC has proposed a $5.1 million robocalling fine, continuing its attempts to reign in unlawful robocalls. In March, the FCC issued a $225 million fine against Texas-based telemarketers who made an estimated 1 billion robocalls.
HuffingtonPost

FCC Proposes $5 Million Fine For Right-Wing Operatives Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman

Two right-wing operatives already facing felony charges for thousands of robocalls that discouraged absentee voting during the 2020 election should be fined more than $5 million, the Federal Communications Commission proposed on Tuesday. The FCC said Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman should pay $5,134,000 “for apparently making 1,141 unlawful robocalls...
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Huckster Jacob Wohl Faces $5M Federal Fine for Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed fining Jacob Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman $5 million for making more than 1,000 unsolicited robocalls. Wohl and Burkman targeted areas with high percentages of Black voters in apparent attempts to discourage them from voting by mail in the lead up to the 2020 election. They faced a lawsuit in New York, as well as Ohio and Michigan indictments. The FCC said in a press release, “The robocalls in this case, made on August 26 and September 14, 2020, used messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’” According to the FCC, the calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name. Burkman told a New York court of the 1,141 dials, “That is our call, yes, yes.”
Politics13newsnow.com

FCC proposes largest fine in history for prerecorded robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission proposed the largest robocalling fine in the agency's history Tuesday, aimed at two men and a lobbying firm it alleges sent more than 1,100 unlawful, prerecorded robocalls. The proposed $5,134,500 against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC comes after Congress passed an...
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

FCC Plans to Fine Far-Right Group Behind Robocall Campaign

(TNS) — The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $5.1 million fine against two right-wing operatives for running a robocall campaign meant to intimidate Black residents in Northeast Ohio and elsewhere into not voting by mail during last year’s presidential election. The proposed fine, announced by the FCC on Tuesday...

