Newcomb, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Newcomb

Newcomb Post
 4 days ago

(NEWCOMB, NM) A sunny Wednesday is here for Newcomb, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newcomb:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bcLGv7K00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

