4-Day Weather Forecast For Jemez Pueblo
JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
