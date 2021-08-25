4-Day Weather Forecast For Panguitch
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 44 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
