Craig News Watch

Weather Forecast For Craig

 4 days ago

CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bcLGnIk00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Light rain likely then chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig, AK
With Craig News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

