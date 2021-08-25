Plentywood Daily Weather Forecast

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.