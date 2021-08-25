Plentywood Daily Weather Forecast
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
